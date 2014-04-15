Download the new Turbowolf Single for Free

Bristol's finest providers of monstrous riffage and head-spinning psychedelia have released a new single, and it won't cost you a penny.

Solid Gold is a ferocious, crunching slice of sleazy musical voodoo, and it’s available for download now. There’s also a video, which the band promise will prompt viewers to “lose their shit”. We fear they may be right.

Turbowolf - Solid Gold

The band head out on tour this week.

19th April – Sheffield – Detestival (Queen’s Social)

20th April – Leeds – Belgrave Music Hall

21st April – Manchester – Sound Control

25th April – London – The Barfly - SOLD OUT

26th April – Bristol – The Fleece

The ‘Wolf are also set to play the TeamRock-sponsored Camden Rocks festival on May 31.