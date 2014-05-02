Download the Download Festival App

The Download App is designed to brings attendees the latest festival information, and all the advice needed to successfully negotiate a visit to the event. It features a gig planner (complete with a virtual map of the site), assisting fans who wish to watch as many performances as possible with their mission.

You can download the app from iTunes or from the Google app store.

Amongst the many acts app owners will be able to locate are a vast number of new additions to the line-up: Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri, Jon Gomm, former Little Angels and Gun singer Toby Jepson, Reuben frontman Jamie Lenman, InMe’s Dave McPherson, math rock machine Theo and Swedish bombshell Mia Klose.

And that’s not all! Also appearing will be Bowling For Soup, Anathema, The Answer, Ginger Wildheart, Brother&Bones, The Mercy House, Oxygen Thief, Stormbringer, Ducking Punches, Enemo-J, Fizzy Blood, Milk Teeth, New City Kings, Rival Sons, VerseChorusVerse, Richards/Crane, I Am Fire and Bloody Hammers.

Tickets are on sale now.