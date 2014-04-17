Download Festival launches new Facebook App

With under two months to go til the rock and metal behemoth rolls into Donington, Download Festival has launched the Download Tribes app on Facebook giving users the chance to connect with like-minded festival-goers.

You’ll be assigned into one of four tribes: Lethal Chaos, Immense Defiance, The Kindred Rebellion and Wayward Nomads. It’s kinda like Game Of Thrones but with less bloodshed, direwolves and incest.

Once you’re in you’ll be able to chat, debate and speculate on everything to do with Download 2014. As well as recruiting new members, competing in challenges and winning exciting prizes – with some taking place at the festival itself!

So head over to DownloadTribes.com to join your tribe and start your campaign to become the most dominant in all of Download.

Already announced for Download Festival are the headliners Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park and Aerosmith, as well as Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Volbeat and more! Head over here for ticket info.