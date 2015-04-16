Don Henley announces solo plans

Don Henley is planning to release a country-influenced album later this year, he’s confirmed.

He says the majority of Cass County has been recorded but he’d like to spend more time finalising the tracklist ahead of an autumn launch.

He tells the Chideo Network: “I’ve recorded 17 songs and I’ve been working on it for the last four or five years. It has a country flavour and I intend to record a couple more songs and then we’ll start the culling process.”

The album, named after the area where he grew up, was recorded in Nashville, California and at his home in Dallas with co-producer and co-writer Stan Lynch.

And while he’s not ready to go into details about collaborators on the project he reports it’ll feature some of the “best musicians in Nashville” and adds: “There’s some very interesting people on the album, in unexpected combinations that you might not think about hearing. Ever.”

Henley and his Eagles bandmates tour the US starting in May and he’ll concentrate on Cass County when the run of shows winds up in the summer.

The Eagles were named the top-earning rock band last year, grossing $100 million between June 2013 and June 2014.