Disturbed's David Draiman invites single ladies to swipe right on Tinder

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has revealed that he's checking out the online dating scene on Tinder after his recent divorce.

The singer, who turned 50 earlier this year, confirmed in April that he and his wife of 11 years had divorced.

He was asked by a fan on Twitter this week if a Tinder profile bearing his name was real or a scammer masquerading as him.

And to everyone's surprise, Draiman replied saying it genuinely is him.

The fan asked: "Lol dude you see this?! I'm tagging you because I believe it's fake."

Draiman replied: "Not fake lol. It's me. All good. You'd be surprised. It's hard for a guy like me to meet the right woman. I'll tell you, it's been weird so far. Lots of scammers. Trying to figure out how to navigate this new terrain."

And Twitter did what Twitter does, with some users taking the opportunity to mock Draiman. One said: "Read: David Draiman can't get laid anymore."

But the vocalist was more than ready for the predictable abuse. He replied: "I can get laid anytime I want if I'm willing to drop my standards, but my standards are quite high, and I won't dishonour myself that way.

"Looking for the RIGHT woman, not just ANY woman. Oh. And btw? You're a dick."

Disturbed released their eighth album, Divisive, last year. Draiman described the album as “about 90% heavy as fuck” and “10% of caring, loving goodness."

They are in tour in North America, before they travel to Europe in June. They'll then return to North America for shows running through to September.