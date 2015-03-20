Devildriver recruit guitarist Neal Tiemann

Devildriver have confirmed Neal Tiemann as the guitarist who’s replaced Jeff Kendrick.

Tiemann is a member of American Idol winner David Cook’s band The Anthemic, and he’s also worked with Midwest Kings and Burn Halo.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara posted a picture of Tiemann on Instagram, along with the caption: “Ladies and gents, please welcome Neal to the lineup. Let the groove times roll.”

The band lineup is now complete again, after departed drummer John Boecklin was replaced by Austin D’Amon. Fafara confirmed this week that the band will record their seventh album this year for release in 2016.