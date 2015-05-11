Devil You Know start 2nd record

Devil You Know, fronted by former Killswitch Engage vocalist Howard Jones, have begun work on their second album.

And he believes the follow-up to last year’s The Beauty Of Destruction will prove the band have become a “true unit.”

Jones says: “We’re all really excited – 2015 is going to be a big year for us. Spending quality time together, sweating on stage, holding hands in vans, buses, planes, boats, trains and submarines has helped us, and it’s showing in the new tunes.

“Producer Josh Wilbur is super-talented and he has a proven history of bringing out the best in bands. It’s time to stop showering and shaving so we can transform back into metal mode and get to work.”

DYK’s label Nuclear Blast vow the resulting album with be “one of the most crushing metal releases of the year.” More details will be confirmed in due course.