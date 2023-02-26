Def Leppard's Joe Elliott hospitalised by altitude sickness in Colombia

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott was hospitalised in Colombia and diagnosed with "moderate to severe altitude sickness" on Friday.

The band arrived in Bogota for the next show on their co-headlining world tour with Motley Crue. And despite Elliott's illness, Saturday's gig at Parque Simon Bolivar will go ahead as planned.

Shortly after arriving in Colombia on Friday, Elliott checked in to a Bogota hospital suffering with a shortness of breath.

In a video update posted on social media hours before the show, Elliott says: "I am alive and well. Little woozy, I'll be honest. Moderate-to-severe altitude sickness. I would hate to know what severe altitude sickness is. I wouldn't want to wish it on my worst enemy.

"But here I am. Apparently the Internet lit up, so I'm here to put everybody that cares about it minds at rest. I'm here, and we're going on at 8pm."

Def Leppard released their 12th album Diamond Star Halos in May of last year. It was voted the best album of 2022 in Classic Rock magazine's annual end-of-year writers poll.

A special captain’s log from Joe - “I’m here and we are going on at 8pm!” 🤘 pic.twitter.com/d0fkkNNLjYFebruary 25, 2023 See more

Def Leppard and Motley Crue 2023 tour

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER



Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA



May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, POL



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX