Snider: Industry should start from scratch

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider says the music industry needs to stop playing catchup and “create a whole new playbook” instead.

He believes it’s the only thing that hasn’t been tried as the business attempts to adjust to a world where its products have been devalued, access points have multiplied and old models can’t offer an answer.

Snider tells UCR: “I think they’ve been playing catchup for a long time. They’re constantly trying to readjust and adapt.

“I think the answer is to create a whole new playbook. Forget everything – throw it out the window and say, ‘Okay, we’re just starting out. How do we create a new industry, forgetting everything that went before?’”

He argues that executives should look at the current position of how music is transmitted, shared and promoted and “build a whole new business plan off of that.”

Clinging on to old concepts, he says, “clouds their judgement.”

He adds: “I don’t think anybody, at least that I’m aware of, has started with a blank slate. That’s really what needs to be done. Just level the fucking building and build something brand new.”

Twisted Sister will embark on their farewell tour next year following the death of drummer AJ Pero. Snider this month released his first solo track in 20 years.