Dee Snider nears completion of solo album

Dee Snider has revealed he’ll finish recording his third solo album in February.

Now sees the Twisted Sister frontman performing tracks written by Grammy-winning songwriter Damon Ranger – who has previously worked with Katy Perry and Kanye West.

Snider will put the finishing touches to the recording of Now next month.

He tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “They came to me. These are people who write for Kanye, they write for Katy Perry, they write for Pink, they write for Taylor Swift. They’re top pop songwriters.

“Damon Ranger says, ‘You’re iconic. You’re the voice of rebellion. And I think with the right songs, you could reach a whole new audience – a mainstream rock audience.’

“So we demoed one song called We Are The Ones, which is a real active rock. It’s hard, but it’s not metal. And it came out great. So we went into the studio and recorded four more songs. And I just signed two record deals, and we’re going back into the studio to finish the album at the end of February. And I’m not sure when we’re gonna release it.”

He adds: “I said, ‘I don’t know how to write new music. I don’t want anything to do with the writing process. Create some songs, and if I could feel inspired by them, I will sing them.’

“And the stuff is really great. It’s not thrashy, it’s not metal. But it’s got attitude; it’s got my attitude. It’s anthemic.”

Twisted Sister have a 40th anniversary farewell tour lined up for this year, while their documentary We Are Twisted Fucking Sister is out this month.

Last year, Snider made his first new song for 20 years available as a free download. He described To Hell And Back as “a bold middle finger to those who whine and complain about the difficulties of life – but have no real clue what difficult is.”

His first solo album was 2000’s Never Let the Bastards Wear You Down, with Dee Does Broadway following in 2012.