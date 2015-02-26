Dee Snider calls for custody battle support

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has urged people to back a crowdfunding campaign to support a young girl in the middle of a legal battle over guardianship.

The Destiny Fund was started by a New York couple who took in the child – a distant relative – after finding her neglected by parents addicted to methamphetamine. It was set up to help cover expenses including a custody case and psychologist appointments. In addition, they say a lack of government support has left struggling financially.

Snider says on Facebook: “I am personally reaching out to all of my friends to help a friend. Do you have a child? Doesn’t every child deserve a home, food, shelter and, most of all, a family to love them, cuddle them, protect them?

“I am reaching out to you now and until the goal is not only met, but more. Over the next couple of weeks, I will also be in discussion with artists to do a local benefit.

“Please don’t let me down, people. We are talking about a child here. Any donation means something.”

The Destiny Fund has so far raised $2173 of the $10,000 goal on the GoFundMe page.