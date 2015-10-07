Davie Bowie TV theme unveiled

David Bowie’s theme music for upcoming TV drama The Last Panthers has been unveiled in a trailer.

It’s part of his song Blackstar, which he shared with director Johan Renck after the pair watched the first two episodes, which star John Hurt, Samantha Morton and Tahar Rahim.

Renck says: “We discussed the various aspects of the show – the plot, the currents of guilt and personality flaws. We talked about the dark heart of Europe, the biblical aspects of human nature.

“I showed him the concept board I’d made for the title sequence. That’s when he said, ‘It all fits.’ Then he played me Blackstar.”

The Last Panthers debuts on Sky Atlantic on November 12.