David VanLanding dies in traffic accident

Former Michael Schenker Group frontman David VanLanding has died in a traffic accident, it’s been announced.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family, while Schenker gave further details on the cause of his passing.

A family statement reads: “The immediate family of Dave VanLanding asks for your understanding and respect as we deal with the loss of David. The family will make an announcement once more details are known and arrangements are made.

“He was a great friend and touched so many millions of lives through his music and his kindness.”

VanLanding joined Mannekin in the 80s and following their split in 1990, went out on the road with Tony MacAlpine on his Eyes Of The World tour. The singer took up vocal coaching before hooking up with Crimson Glory for live dates in 1993. He went on to form Erotic Liquid Culture before auditioning for the Michael Schenker Group in the mid-90s.

He did three tours with MSG and appeared on 1997 double album The Michael Schenker Story Live, recorded on the band’s tour of Japan the same year.

Michael Schenker says: “Today we were told the very sad news that David VanLanding passed away in a traffic accident early yesterday morning. We are all lost for words at such a sudden tragic event taking David away from us.

“We last performed together in the USA in 2012, but had planned a special show together on the Axes And Anchors cruise in February 2016. He will be deeply missed. A great voice and a charming man. My condolences go out to his family and many friends.”

Vocalist Doogie White also paid tribute to VanLanding, saying: “I never met the man but know that Michael Schenker fans and band members all thought very highly of him. My thoughts and condolences to his family, friends and to all MSG fans who knew him.”