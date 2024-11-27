David Lee Roth is having much more fun than you are

And he's proved it once again, paying tribute to New York City via the medium of dance

David Lee Roth dancing
In a world riven by war and division, hope is sometimes hard to find. But hope is what you'll find on the YouTube channel of David Lee Roth.

Roth's latest video finds the former Van Halen frontman dancing. There's nothing new in this, of course – in 2012, he released footage in which he boogied to the O'Jay's proto-disco classic Love Train for two and a half hours – but his latest performance is particularly joyful.

In the clip, Roth dances to Balloon, by Jamaican dancehall star Busy Signal. It's not the first time he's used the song – seven months ago he uploaded a sepia-tinted ragtime routine set to the same music – but the new version is different in that Roth appears to be paying tribute to New York, performing in front of a trio of screens depicting images associated with the city.

There's footage shot from a moving car as it closes in on Times Square. There are photos of iconic local businesses – Katz's Deli on East Houston, Umberto's Clam House on Mulberry, The Lenox Lounge in Harlem, etc – and there are album covers associated with the city: John Coltrane's Blue Train, Lou Donaldson's Sunny Side Up, Sonny Rollins' Newk's Time, all released on fabled New York jazz label Blue Note. And there's footage of tap legend John W. Bubbles, the first black dancer to perform at Radio City Music Hall.

Through it all, Roth whirls and pirouettes and wields a bright orange mic stand, grinning and gurning and looking for all the world like the happiest man alive.

David Lee Roth brings joy, and we salute him for that.

Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

