David Byrne reveals stage musical

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne has written a musical, he’s confirmed.

He previously worked with Norman Cook, aka Fat Boy Slim, on the concept album and stage production Here Lies Love about Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines – and he reveals the process inspired him to create another show.

Byrne tells NME: “I’ve got another one – no surprises. Time passes and because these things take so long, at some point when I realised Here Lies Love was doing well, was an enjoyable experience and very moving, I thought, ‘While this is all getting worked out, I’ll start another one.’”

Byrne reports the project is written and he’s now in talks with producers to bring the show to London in 2016, and adds: “It’s about another woman, whose life is in the historical record.

“With Imelda Marcos, I liked the fact I could look up and even find things she said, things that other people said about her, so I didn’t have to make shit up.”

Byrne is curating this year’s Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre between August 17-28.