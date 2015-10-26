Bowie confirms Blackstar album

David Bowie will release an album entitled Blackstar on January 8 – two years to the day after surprise comeback The Next Day.

The title track, used as the opening theme for TV drama series The Last Panthers, is to be launched as a single on November 20.

But Bowie – who celebrates his 69th birthday on the day his 25th studio record is released – has moved to dispel rumours about the material, after some outlets claimed it was heavily influenced by jazz and was his “oddest” work to date.

A spokesperson says in a statement: “Contrary to inaccurate reporting, only the following can be confirmed. The single will be released on November 20 and is not part of David’s theatre piece Lazarus. The album will be released on David’s birthday, January 8, 2016.”

Bowie did not tour following the launch of The Next Day in 2013. His friend and Isle Of Wight Festival promoter John Giddings recently said: “Every time I see him now, before I even speak to him, he goes, ‘I’m not touring,’ and I say, ‘I’m not asking’.”