Dave Mustaine recalls his Megadeth offer to Dimebag Darrell

Dave Mustaine has recalled the time he offered Dimebag Darrell Abbott a job in Megadeth.

Mustaine was speaking recently with the Tampa Bay Times when he was asked if he and the late guitarist ever talked about their gear or shared the same philosophy when it came to playing.

And after praising Dimebag’s talents, Mustaine revealed that both Dimebag and his brother Vinnie Paul could both have joined Megadeth, but it just wasn't to be.

Mustaine says: “I actually called him up and asked him to play in Megadeth. Fate would have completely changed if I would have called him before I called Nick Menza.

“I said, ‘Hey, Darrell – I’m looking for a guitar player.’ And he goes, ‘Can I bring my brother?’ I went, 'Who’s your brother?’ and he goes, ‘Vinnie Paul. Don’t you know Vinnie Paul?’

“He wanted to bring his brother and have him play with us, and I go, ‘Oh, man, I just hired Nick Menza.’

“Can you imagine what Vinnie and Darrell would have been with me and bassist Dave Ellefson? It would have been pretty cool.”

Megadeth are preparing to release their new anthology titled Warheads On Foreheads on March 22.

They’ve also been working on the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

Megadeth: Warheads On Foreheads

Megadeth look back on the 35 years of thrash with this 35-track anthology, featuring tracks including Mechanix, Wake Up Dead, Hangar 18 and The Threat Is Real.View Deal

