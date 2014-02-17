Dave Lombardo: 'Where We Stand Now Disgusts Me'

Exiled Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo feels disdain at the situation that led to his dismissal – and the relationship between he, Kerry and Tom since.

“This could have been an easy fix,” he tells Planet Mosh. “I wasn’t asking for anything other than to be treated equally. I’m sure I’ve made mistakes along the way, but my intention was never to leave. Who would do that in the golden years of a band? Where we stand now disgusts me. Jeff didn’t want this — and neither did I.

“It’s sickening. I left the band in ’92 to be at home for the birth of my son, period. One show changed the course of this band. Tom has forgotten history… swallowed the stories that have been created throughout the years to sell tickets. If it weren’t for me, Slayer would not exist. I approached Kerry [King, guitar] to start this band. Somehow they have forgotten that.”

On Jeff Hanneman’s memorial, Dave adds:

“I was shocked that Tom didn’t show up to the memorial. It was uncomfortable for me to be there, given what was going on with the band, but I still showed up. I was equally shocked at Kerry’s self-centered stories. None of his stories described the kind of human being Jeff was.”