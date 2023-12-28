Dave Grohl raises thousands for charity with drawings that help fans get wasted and sneak hash into gigs

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has raised more than $14,000 for good causes with hand-drawn instructions for making a beer funnel and a sneaky device for smuggling hash into gigs.

The former Nirvana drummer was asked to create unique pieces of art for a charity auction hosted by the Sea.Hear.Now festival which is held annually in in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Leaving it late, Grohl scrawled instructions for a DIY beer pong setup and a guide on how to repurpose a cassette tape as a means to smuggle hash into shows. He used a marker to draw his ideas on the back of signs from the 2023 festival – which he performed at just moments later.

The auction closed today (December 27), with the artworks raising a combined $14,152 for seven charities.

On the auction website, organiser Danny Clinch says: "Every year at Sea.Hear.Now, we collect art from musicians who are playing the festival to showcase and sell in our Transparent Clinch Gallery Pop Up Art Tent in order to raise money for local charities.

"This year, I asked Dave Grohl to create some art for our cause. Dave was immediately excited about the opportunity and started throwing out some creative ideas. As the festival grew closer, I would text Dave to remind him that we would need to collect the art soon. Being one of the busiest people that I know, he arrived at the festival with a Sharpie and ready to make art.

"As we were looking for some poster board for his art, a runner came back with some 'Prohibited Items' corro board signage from the festival fences. Dave Grohl loved this and began creating these one of a kind drawings moments before taking the stage in front of 30,000 people at Sea.Hear.Now 2023 in Asbury Park.

"Now that you've seen the drawings, it only makes the story and the art more ironic and iconic."

Grohl can be seen discussing his drawings on the video below.