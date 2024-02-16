"We have asked WWBBD? (What would Bad Brains do?) many times": Dave Grohl has recorded a Bad Brains cover with Anthrax's Scott Ian and Charlie Benante for a seven inch Record Store Day single

Dave Grohl and Anthrax duo Scott Ian and Charlie Benante have formed a one-off project G.B.I. (Grohl Benante Ian) to record a Bad Brains cover to raise fund's for Bad Brains' vocalist HR's healthcare and living expenses.

Limited to 3000 copies, the cover of The Regulator, which appeared on Bad Brains' self-titled debut album in 1982, will be released as a single on Record Store Day Day, April 20.

Explaining on Instagram how the collaboration, recorded in November at Grohl's 606 studio in California, come about, Scott Ian writes, “Anthrax were recording our new album at 606 and the Foos were there rehearsing at the same time. Dave had popped into the studio to hang and listen to what we were doing and we’d gone over to hear the Foo’s rehearse. I texted Dave the next morning and said: “Hey! Good to see ya the other day. Are you rehearsing today? I’ll be there doing guitars. Wanna record a Minor Threat song? Bad Brains?” He replied immediately with the Spotify link for The Regulator.

“I said I’d be there at 12:30pm and he said, 'See you at 1.' It was that simple.

We recorded at 606. Charlie and I asked Dave if he’d play drums and sing as well, he was in. Charlie plays bass and I’m on guitar. GBI.

“The spark to do this was to raise money for HR’s healthcare. All the proceeds will be donated to him for that. And what better day to do it than Record Store Day? It helps Indie stores as well, win/win.

“We ripped Regulator live in two takes, the way it should be! It was so much fun to get to play with Dave on drums and to hear his voice with my guitar! We’re all such huge Bad Brains fans and have asked WWBBD? (What would Bad Brains do?) many times.”



All proceeds raised by the single will be donated to support Bad Brains frontman HR who has been suffering from debilitating SUNCT headaches for a decade.