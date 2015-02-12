Danko Jones wanna rock

Danko Jones have released a video for Do You Wanna Rock, taken from the band’s forthcoming Fire Music album, the follow-up to 2012’s Rock and Roll Is Black and Blue.

“Do You Wanna Rock? has a lot of cowbell,” says Danko. “We wouldn’t want it any other way. Use it to start parties, create conga lines, and plain ol’ boogie oogie oogie.”

In November, the band released a video for Gonna Be A Fight Tonight, a track later selected to be the official anthem of last month’s WWE Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

Fire Music is out on Monday, and can be ordered online now.