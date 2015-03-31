Danko Jones line up 8 headline UK shows

Danko Jones will play eight headline dates across the UK in September, it’s been confirmed.

It’ll be the Canadian outfit’s first time in the country since supporting Motorhead seven years ago.

They released their seventh album Fire Music earlier this month – an album Classic Rock described as “a rock ‘n’ roll surgical strike, with the venom and violence delivered straight between the eyes.”

Support for all eight dates will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 2) via Ticketmaster.

Sep 19: Belfast Limelight

Sep 20: Glasgow King Tut’s

Sep 22: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sep 23: Nottingham Bodega Social Club

Sep 24: Manchester Sound Control

Sep 25: London Underworld

Sep 26: Leeds The Key Club

Sep 27: Bristol Exchange