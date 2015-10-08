Dan Reed Network lose keys man Blake

Dan Reed Network keyboardist Blake Sakamoto has left the band ahead of their European tour.

He’ll be replaced by Rob Daiker, a member of mainman Reed’s solo band and co-producer of the upcoming DRN album, to be recorded once live dates are completed in November.

Reed says: “For the benefit of his family and philanthropic work, Blake has made the decision that he’ll no longer be able to shoulder the responsibilities of recording or being on the road with DRN in the future.

“Blake has been an invaluable and more active ambassador for the band. He always gave 100% on stage and to the public. We wish him well on his continuing creative journey.”

Sakamoto explains: “Recent family matters need my immediate attention. Additionally I have existing family needs that are continual. These past few years have narrowed my focus considerably.”

DRN gathered for a one-off show in 2012, which led to a full-time reunion. The 2016 album will be their fourth, and their first since 1991’s The Heat.

Oct 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 21: Newcastle Cluny, UK

Oct 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 23: Buckley Tivoli, UK

Oct 24: Nottingham Rockingham Festival, UK

Oct 26: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 27: Stockholm Gota Kallare, Sweden

Oct 28: Helsinki Tavastia Club, Norway

Oct 29: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 30: Malmo KB, Sweden

Nov 06: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Nov 07: Portland Star Theatre, OR