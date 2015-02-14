Crobot unleash Wizards

Crobot have released a visualiser video for Wizards, taken from the band’s debut full-length album Something Supernatural.

“Most of our influences are typically stoner,” frontman Brandon Yeagley told Classic Rock last year, “but we also have a few more off-the-wall inspirations – I’m well into Prince and Funkadelic; you can hear them in our songs. We call Crobot music ‘dirty, groove rock’.”

Something Supernatural is out now. Crobot are currently on tour with Black Label Society. Tickets are on sale now.

Feb 14: Bristol O2 Academy Feb 15: Leeds, O2 Academy Feb 17: Norwich, UEA NRLCR Feb 18: Nottingham, Rock City Feb 19: Manchester, Academy