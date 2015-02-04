Richards/Crane unveil Myles Kennedy duet

Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane has reunited with ex-Dropbox guitarist Lee Richards for a new project under the name Richards/Crane. The first release from the pair, who previously worked together in Another Animal, is Black & White, a duet with Alter Bridge/Slash singer Myles Kennedy.

The video for Black & White was filmed on the streets of London and backstage at the last year’s Download Festival, and features cameos from the likes of Steel Panther, Skindred’s Benji Webbe, Phil Anselmo, Dee Snider and Chris Jericho, as well as Kennedy.

The track is taken from the duo’s as-yet untitled debut album, which can be pre-ordered now from Pledgemusic. The album also features a collaboration with Indian musician Vishal Vaid, who’s previously worked with the likes of Anoushka Shankar, Bill Laswell, Michael Franti and Karsh Kale.

Richards/Crane tour the UK in September.

September tour dates

14th - Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms 15th - Manchester, Soundcontrol 17th - Glasgow, The Garage 18th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms 19th - Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms 20th - Reading, Bowery District 22nd - Bournemouth, Sound Control 23rd - Plymouth, The Hub 24th - Bristol, Marble Factory 25th - Brighton, Concorde 2 26th - London, Underworld