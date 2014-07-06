Country boys Cadillac Three channel RATM

The Cadillac Three say they had no fears about being rejected by the Sonisphere crowd – because they reckon their hybrid of country and rock transcends genres.

The American trio drew a large audience to the Bohemia Stage at Knebworth today. They tell TeamRock Radio: “We just do what we do. We’re definitely at the heavier side of what we do. Playing here gives us the chance to let out our inner Rage Against The Machine.

They reveal they can’t wait to watch headliners Metallica later – despite being in the grip of jet lag. “We don’t know if we’re awake, asleep or alive. Our flight only got us here at 8am. It was dark in the tent when we played so we thought it was night time until we came out again.

“But we are going to make it to Metallica tonight. We don’t care how tired we are – we’re having fun.”

The Cadillac Three speak to Sonisphere Radio, powered by TeamRock