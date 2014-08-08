Could Clapton live DVD be his last?

Eric Clapton has confirmed details of a live DVD shot earlier this year – and it could be the last new release of its kind.

Rumours persist that Slowhand, 70, will retire in the coming months, after he’s spoken several times about looking to the end of his career.

Last month he said: “I think this could be it – I don’t want to work that hard any more. I was planning another record, then next year I might do a couple of shows and say, ‘That’s it, I’m off.’”

The 14-track title Planes,Trains And Eric will be launched on November 4. It’s described as “an unrivalled peek into the world of one of today’s greatest performers.” Along with the songs are backstage interviews, rehearsal and sound check scenes and fly-on-the-wall moments as the band and crew travel the Middle East.

Clapton’s touring band consists of Paul Carrack, Chris Stainton, Nathan East, Steve Gadd, Michelle John and Shar White.

