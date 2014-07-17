Corgan rants at Amazon over Adore leak

Billy Corgan has hit out at online retailer Amazon after it seemingly broke an agreement over when details of the band's upcoming Adore reissue would be revealed.

The Pumpkins frontman claims Amazon agreed to allow the band to reveal the 107 tracks that would make up the deluxe edition of the 1998 album, to be released on Monday, September 22.

But, he says, Amazon jumped the gun and published the tracklist on its US site before he had the chance to do so via the band’s official website.

On Facebook, Corgan says: “Amazon decided to break an agreement and post tracklist of Adore first – despite assurances otherwise that asked us to wait.

“Obviously I’ve had Adore tracklist for four months, and could have posted anytime. But we try to co-ordinate these releases to balance all. So all I can say is that A: never again will I trust such promises and that B: from now on I’ll just do right by SP peeps first and foremost.”

He later posted a longer explanation on the SP website, where he says the incident is an indication of the music industry’s flaws. He adds: “You can understand why it boils my blood when ye olde record business stands up and does the same old trample all over what was promised because frankly, they’re more scared of their masters than artists on their rosters.

“Yes, we are just a small operation over here, and unfortunately on a day that started with so much excitement (the sharing of this info below), now I have to field through excuses to figure out what I can trust going forward.”

