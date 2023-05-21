Corey Taylor heaps praise on Sleep Token, say they remind him of “early Slipknot”

Corey Taylor has heaped praise on Sleep Token, comparing the enigmatic UK band to early Slipknot.

Speaking on the Allison Hagendorf show, the Slipknot singer said the masked alt-metal outfit tapped into the same kind of mystery as his own did when they first arrived on the scene.

“When I first heard Sleep Token I was like, ‘What the hell is this, man?’” said Corey. “They, to me are one of the few new… I’ll call them metal, but there’re so many different levels and layers. There’s pop elements, there’s jazz elements… I love the fact that nobody really knows who they are. I love the fact that they don’t want to be known.

“There are hints of early, early Slipknot there. At first we were like, ‘Nope. You get nothing. This is what you get, you figure it out. We’ll let the music speak for ourselves.’

The singer added that he was introduced to the band by his wife, Alicia.

“When Alicia was like, ‘You have to check this out,’ I can remember sitting down and just going, ‘Jesus, this is really good.‘ It’s stuff like [Sleep Token] that gives me hope for the future.”

Sleep Token’s new album, Take Me Back To Eden, is out now. Corey releaseS his second solo album, CMFT2, later this year.