Corey Taylor: Rock ain't dead

Corey Taylor says he understands why Gene Simmons declared "rock is dead" – but he completely disagrees with the Kiss star.

Simmons said last month that filesharing had killed rock music, sparking a barrage of comments to the contrary from the likes of Rob Halford, Dee Snider and Scott Ian.

Now Slipknot mainman Taylor had given his take on the issue. And while he knows where Simmons is coming from, he insists rock is going nowhere.

Taylor tells Rock 105.5: “Are you kidding me? Screw that, man. Rock ain’t dead.

“Nothing against Gene. I understand what he was trying to say. His way of making albums and making music and getting things out there is dead.

“But you just kind of have to roll with the technology, you have to rise with the times, you have to learn to use those to your advantage. You can’t just sit back and just kind of do album-tour-album-tour. There’s so much that goes into it now.

“We’re such students of the game – not only of technology, but the way it’s done now – that I refuse to let anybody say that and have it be taken seriously.”

Slipknot’s new album .5: The Gray Chapter debuted at the top of both the US and Canadian charts, while landing at no.2 in the UK.