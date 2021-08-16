Corey Taylor performs Slipknot's Wait And Bleed maskless for the first time

Corey Taylor performed Slipknot's Wait And Bleed live without a mask for the first time last week.

He was playing with his solo band CMFT on August 12 at the Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota when they launched into the Slipknot classic. They also performed another Slipknot track, Snuff, as well as a number of Stone Sour hits including Through Glass and Made Of Scars.

Taylor also played Wait And Bleed again the following night (August 13) at The District Sioux Falls. You can watch both performances below.

Following the recent death of Taylor's ex-Slipknot bandmate Joey Jordison on July 26, Taylor paid tribute to both Jordison and late Slipknot member Paul Gray with a throwback photo on Instagram of the three band members unmasked.

Slipknot as a band also posted an 8-minute long tribute video to the drummer that featured photos, live clips, candid backstage footage, and interviews with Jordison, and starts with a statement from the band.

The statement read: "Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey."

Watch the full tribute video below.