"When it came out, I was a raging alcoholic prick...I wasn't paying attention to the songs": Corey Taylor on why he now loves Metallica's St. Anger

Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on Metallica's St. Anger, an album that has divided opinion since its release in 2003.

In a new interview with Revolver, the Slipknot frontman was asked to pick an album that he's gone from hating to enjoying. In response, he chooses the polarising Metallica record, infamous for its tinny snare drum sound, drab production and lack of guitar solos.

Taylor explains: "First of all, when it came out, I was a raging alcoholic prick. And when I listened to it, the mix kind of threw me off, and I wasn't paying attention to the songs. I was kind of following the herd on that.

"But then [Stone Sour guitarist] Josh Rand, who was a massive Metallica fan, he got the deluxe version that had the companion DVD where they played the whole album in their rehearsal space. And watching that, I could hone in on the songs. I wasn't stuck on how it sounded. I could listen to what was going on, and it immediately gave me a better appreciation of what it was."

He continues, "So now when I listen to it, I think a lot of the stuff's really good, and there are some good grooves on it that I think are really under-appreciated. I mean, that title track is a motherfucker, you know?"

Recently, Taylor revealed what Slipknot song he believes to be their most over-rated, also telling Revolver: "I'm very much on the record saying that Wait and Bleed is a pain in my fucking ass. I've been singing it for 26 years and it hasn't gotten easier, folks! [Laughs]

"But I still sing it with Slipknot and with my solo project," Taylor adds, "which tells you how much of a psycho I am, because I know people love that song. So, you gotta do it - and listen, it's a good problem to have."