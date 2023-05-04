So the first single from Corey Taylor's new solo album is a song he was playing 14 years ago

Corey Taylor kicked off a new solo tour in Reading, Pennsylvania on Tuesday (May 2), and performed two songs which are set to appear on his second solo album CMF2, including the album's first single Beyond.

Speaking to NME in March, Slipknot's frontman proudly claimed that CMF2 will be "the best rock album of this year, and the next” and promised that collection's first single "is going to blow people the fuck away.”

In the same interview, the singer revealed that the follow-up to 2020's CMFT would feature some songs that fans would recognise from previous projects that he's been involved with, and Beyond is one such song, having previously been performed, in a less evolved form, by Taylor's occasional side-band, Corey Taylor & The Junk Beer Kidnap Band.

Taylor told the audience at the Santander Arena that he'd recently filmed a video for the song, and that it would be released as a single on May 15.

Below you can check out the version of Beyond performed at the Santander Arena, and an earlier version which Taylor performed with The Junk Beer Kidnap Band at a bar/club called People's Court in Des Moines, Iowa in April 2009.

The second 'new' song Taylor performed on May 2 is We Are The Rest, which he previously told NME "is very aggressively about the fact the upper 10 per cent of society kinda sucks and the rest of us are underneath them saying, Fuck you, we’re not going to let you hold us back from succeeding."



In his March NME interview, Taylor said: “I can’t wait for people to hear this album. It chews up that first record and spits it out. It’s more dialled-in with everything people expect from me, so it’s got hints of CMFT but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour, and all the stuff I’ve done in my acoustic shows. It’s got everything for everybody. People are going to fucking lose it.”

The album is expected to arrive in autumn.