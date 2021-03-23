Clutch's Neil Fallon: my most important life lesson came from Ozzy Osbourne

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon has developed a reputation for being one of the most down-to-Earth men in rock over the years, and we now know who to credit for his kindly ways.

In an interview on the Hardcore Humanism with Dr. Mike podcast, Fallon has shared that a life lesson passed down by Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne in 1988 music doc The Decline Of Western Civilization, Part Two had a profound effect on him as he found his feet in the music biz.

This guiding principle was that when you're working in the music industry, it’s crucial to “be nice to people on your way up because you'll meet him on the way down”. In other words, don’t be a diva, as you don’t know who you’ll be working with if your career plummets and you find your record sales in the toilet.

“And I think you can go further with that," says Fallon of the effect Ozzy's words had on him. "It's not just about a career trajectory. It's just about life is easier when you're nice... It's way easier to act like water and get things done.”

The Electric Worry singer also acknowledged that prog rock pioneers Rush enlightened him on the impact a fanbase has on a musical career: “Rush – we may be very musically different on the spectrum of rock'n'roll. But there's a sense – and I heard Geddy Lee say this, or I think it was Geddy Lee – that Rush fans have a sense of ownership in the band. Almost like they’re shareholders – emotional shareholders.

"I think there's some parallels that I've kind of thought about over the years with us and Rush in some ways.”

During the interview, Fallon talks about overcoming career obstacles, the sacredness of live shows and what it’s been like as a band who took the slower ride to stardom.

The full podcast is available to listen to via Hardcore Humanism.