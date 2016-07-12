Chris Rea: Derek Trucks should be a household name

Chris Rea says Derek Trucks would be a household name if it wasn’t for the music industry’s current turbulence.

And the British musician has cited his experience with his 1988 seasonal single Driving Home For Christmas as an example of what streaming and illegal downloading has done to the prospects of future big names.

Rea tells Music Radar: “Every Christmas we got a nice little present off God, you know, with sales.

“Since it’s gone on YouTube the shortfall is over 90%, because people don’t need to buy the record.”

He continues: “I’m lucky – we did very well. I feel sorry for the young Chris Reas, who aren’t stars but love music. They don’t have anywhere to go with the music.”

Former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Trucks, 37, is one of the younger artists Rea, 65, worries about.

“Derek – it’s just criminal what’s happened to his potential sales, because of what’s happened to the business,” he says.

“In the old world I’d have picked up a paper, or watched an Old Grey Whistle Test style programme, and seen this new kid who’s extremely different to everyone.

“He should be a household name.”

Rea just released a deluxe version of his 1996 album La Passione, consisting of two CDs, two DVDs and a 72-page book. Trucks is touring North America with his Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Jul 13: Saratoga Springs Wheels Of Soul Tour, NY

Jul 15: Bangor Lobos and North Mississippi Allstars, ME

Jul 16: Gilford New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 17: Vienna Filene Center, VA

Jul 20: Bethel Woods Center, NY

Jul 22: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 23: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 24: Charlotte North Mississippi Allstars, NC

Jul 27: Indianapolis Wheels Of Soul Tour, IN

Jul 29: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

Jul 30: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Jul 31: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 02: Tulsa Mississippi Brady Theater, OK

Aug 04: Albuquerque Sandia Casino Amphitheater, NM

Aug 05: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 07: Salt Lake City Red Butte Garden, UT

Aug 27: Arrington Lockn’ Music Festival, VA

Sep 02: Scottsdale Pool at Talking Stick, AZ

Sep 03: San Diego Copley Symphony Hall, CA

Sep 04: Avila Beach Golf Resolt, CA

Sep 06: Arcata Van Duzer Theatre, CA

Sep 08: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Sep 09: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Sep 10: Lake Tahoe MontBleu Resort Casino, NV

Sep 12: Jacksonville Britt Pavilion, OR

Sep 13: Bend Peak Summer Nights, OR

Sep 14: Seattle McCaw Hall, WA

Sep 16: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Sep 17: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Sep 30: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Oct 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Oct 04: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Oct 05: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Oct 07: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Oct 08: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

