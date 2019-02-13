Chester Bennington’s son joins his father’s first band to revisit classic tracks

Chester Bennington’s son Jaime has hooked up with his father’s old band Grey Daze in the studio as they re-record some of their material.

The late Linkin Park vocalist formed the grunge outfit in the early 90s with Sean Dowdell and they went on to release two albums before disbanding.

Now the friends and family of Bennington have united to re-record some of the band’s music – and Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch and James ‘Munky’ Shaffer are also involved, as are Chris Trainer of Bush and P.O.D.’s Marcos Curiel.

Grey Daze say in a statement: “Chester would have been so very proud of his son Jaime Bennington. We had Jaime sing along with his father last night at NRG Recording Studios and his voice is great!

“Sounds a lot like his father and we were all very proud to be a part of it.”

Further details of the project will be revealed in due course.