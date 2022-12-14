Chelsea Grin, Suffocation, Born Of Osiris, Aborted, Loathe and more to play Tech Fest 2023

UK Tech-Fest has announced its first line-up of bands for their 2023 festival, which is taking place at the Newark Showground in Nottinghamshire from June 29 until July 3. The event will also mark the festival's 10th anniversary.

Topping the bill will be technical death metallers Suffocation on the Friday night, followed by deathcore heavyweights Chelsea Grin on Saturday and modern tech-metal monoliths Born Of Osiris closing the event on the Sunday.

Playing alongside the three bands will be Belgian death metallers Aborted (as a UK exclusive), fast-rising metallers Loathe, metalcore titans Of Virtue, as well as the The Five Hundred, Cage Fight, Despite Exile, The Cartographer, Pulse, Azure, InRetrospect, Shell Beach, Chaos, Sequence, Karmanjakah, Netherhall, Draconian Reign, Akkadian, Lost To Light and Swarm6ix.

Over forty more bands are still yet to be announced.

Speaking of the festival, Tech Fest director Simon Garrod says: "I'm super excited to announce the 10th anniversary of UK Tech Fest, which was planned for 2021 but didn't happen due to the pandemic.

"We'll be celebrating ten years of technical and progressive metal excellence with probably the heaviest line-up today; we have over 40 more bands to announce, so make sure to be there at this very special event!"

Early bird tickets are priced at £69.99 + £20 camping, and can be purchased over on the festival's website, or check out the event's Facebook page.

This year, Tech Fest returned after a two year hiatus caused by the COVID19 pandemic. The last event was headlined by Scar Symmetry, The Ocean and God Is An Astronaut.