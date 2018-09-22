Chas Hodges dead at 74

Chas Hodges, best known for his partnership with Dave Peacock in the pop rock band Chas & Dave, has died at the age of 74.

Hodges' death was announced on the duo's Twitter account in a statement that read, "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges. Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning."

Hodges was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in February, but was determined to return to the stage and had started performing again. The duo most recently supported Eric Clapton at his British Summertime show in London's Hyde Park in July.

Chas & Dave formed in 1975, and enjoyed a run of hits in the late seventies and early eighties with songs like Gertcha, The Sideboard Song, Rabbit, Ain't No Pleasin' You and Snooker Loopy.

Hodges' career kicked off in the 1960s working alongside legendary producer Joe Meek, while as a musician he backed Jerry Lee Lewis and Gene Vincent. Hodges also performed on sessions with Ritchie Blackmore, and joined Albert Lee's country rock band Heads Hands & Feet before a short-lived stint with The Rockers, who featured The Move's Roy Wood, Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, and Status Quo drummer John Coghlan.