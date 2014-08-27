Cavalera Conspiracy detail tracklist

Cavalera Conspiracy have unveiled the tracklist for their forthcoming third album Pandemonium.

The band, led by former Sepultura and current Soulfly frontman Max and his brother Igor Cavalera, release the follow-up to 2011’s Blunt Force Trauma on November 3 via Napalm Records.

The band recently revealed Pandemonium is the heaviest album they’ve ever done.

Max Cavalera said: “It’s very, very heavy – the heaviest of all three. I was really possessed to get Igor back to his Arise era of drumming, everything fast.”

The band go on a South American tour starting in Brazil at the end of the month.

Pandemonium tracklist