Carcass, Gary Numan And More For Sonisphere

Tons more names and day splits for Soni!

Death metal legends Carcass and industrial godfather Gary Numan are among the bands added, with the full list of new additions below:

BAND OF SKULLS, GARY NUMAN, CARCASS NEW MODEL ARMY, THE WINERY DOGS, THE BRONX, GALLOWS, 65DAYSOFSTATIC, SEBASTIAN BACH, CHIODOS, BAM MARGERA’S FUCKFACE UNSTOPPABLE, ANTI NOWHERE LEAGUE, LITTLE MATADOR, THE LOUNGE KITTENS

Day splits have also now been added to the lineup, which you can see below!

Sonisphere takes place July 4-6 at Knebworth Park. Get your tickets now from www.sonisphere.co.uk