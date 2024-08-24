“The Moors Murderers’ Manchester was the same as our Manchester”: Buzzcocks’ Steve Diggle on growing up next door to Myra Hindley and Ian Brady

Buzzcocks are not just one of the great punk bands, they are one of the best British singles bands of all time. The Manchester quartet had a searing run of indelible hits during an initial phase that stopped with their split in 1981, an era covered in the brilliant new book by co-founder and guitarist Steve Diggle, Autonomy: Portrait Of A Buzzcock.

In a two-part, career-spanning interview with Substack music publication The New Cue, Diggle delves into the formation of the band, being present at the Sex Pistols’ iconic Free Trade Hall gig (and then opening for them) as well as reflecting on their reunion and Pete Shelley’s sudden death. But perhaps the most shocking moment in the interview is as Diggle is looking back to his youth growing up in Manchester and reveals he grew up in the same neighbourhood as Moors Murderers Myra Hindley and Ian Brady.

“She literally lived down the road from me as a kid,” Diggle tells The New Cue’s Ted Kessler. “My dad even got roped into decorating Ian Brady’s bedroom! He knew his stepdad who was really worried about Brady coming home after borstal. He wallpapered his bedroom. The Moors Murderers’ Manchester was the same as our Manchester, you know. So, one day, a teddy boy and this blonde woman that looked like Brigitte Bardot or Diana Dors, were sat on this box watching us, calling over to kids, “Come and sit with Myra”. I might have gone if it wasn’t peer pressure. I was messing with the doctor’s daughter at the time, learning my skills, becoming sexually aware, right, so thank God I didn’t go, you know!”

He goes on to say that – apart from that close shave – he has wonderful memories of growing up in Manchester. “It was great growing up there, but in those streets, you didn’t think you’d be getting anywhere. I remember going to Australia once, years later, and thinking, “Wow, that’s the cosmos!” You couldn’t see much of the sky in Manchester: I realised how important that is then. But internally you're kind of thinking you’re not like the rest of them.”

Autonomy: Portait Of A Buzzcock is out now.