Bury Tomorrow Vocalist Collaborates With Tek-One

Electronic group Tek-One have released a new single featuring Bury Tomorrow‘s Jason Cameron.

The dubstep-heavy number perhaps doesn’t offer much to through-and-through metalheads, but if you’re a fan of the dubbier end of dance music and like Jason’s work in his dayjob, this might well be worth a go.

Check it out below:

Tek-One - Are You There? Featuring Bury Tomorrow

New Bury Tomorrow album _Runes _will land on May 26 via Nuclear Blast and is accompanied by a run of UK dates. Check the band out on the following dates:

MAY

** ** 21: STOKE Sugarmill

22: EDINBURGH Studio 24

23: LIVERPOOL Academy 2

28: OXFORD Academy 2

29: CARDIFF Solus 2

30: PLYMOUTH White Rabbit

31: KINGSTON Peel