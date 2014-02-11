Bury Tomorrow Vocalist Collaborates With Tek-One

Electronic group Tek-One have released a new single featuring Bury Tomorrow‘s Jason Cameron.
The dubstep-heavy number perhaps doesn’t offer much to through-and-through metalheads, but if you’re a fan of the dubbier end of dance music and like Jason’s work in his dayjob, this might well be worth a go.
Check it out below:
Tek-One - Are You There? Featuring Bury Tomorrow
New Bury Tomorrow album _Runes _will land on May 26 via Nuclear Blast and is accompanied by a run of UK dates. Check the band out on the following dates:
MAY
** ** 21: STOKE Sugarmill
22: EDINBURGH Studio 24
23: LIVERPOOL Academy 2
28: OXFORD Academy 2
29: CARDIFF Solus 2
30: PLYMOUTH White Rabbit
31: KINGSTON Peel