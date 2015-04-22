Burgerkill, Ne Obliviscaris and more for Bloodstock

The sun’s out and the birds are singing, but what we really want is the sound of heavy metal – luckily Bloodstock have got us covered with even more additions to the country’s premier metal fest.

Joining the Friday lineup are the Aussie extreme prog-metallers Ne Obliviscaris making their much-anticipated UK debut. But that’s not all, the titans of Indonesian metal (and Metal Hammer Golden God winners) Burgerkill will be playing their first ever show the United Kingdom which is ridiculous considering how well-loved they are. They’ll be closely followed by fellow Indonesians Jasad – do not miss this.

Also playing Bloodstock across the weekend are Manc riffers Pist, metal fusion masters Silas, Welsh metallers Triaxis and the ex-Evile axeman Old Drake will be showcasing his new solo outfit.

They join headliners Rob Zombie, Trivium and Within Temptation as well as Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, Sabaton, Opeth, Sepultura, Black Label Society and more.

