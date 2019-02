Buck & Evans have streamed their upcoming single Slow Train.

It’s to be launched at the Half Moon in Putney, London, on November 6, at a show that features guest star Bernie Marsden.

Guitarist Chris Buck says: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating our single launch in such esteemed company. Bernie’s an incredible musician and one of a kind – a living legend in every sense!”

Concert tickets are available via the band’s website, and come with a free CD copy of Slow Train.