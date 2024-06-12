Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA celebrates 40 years with special vinyl release

By
( )
published

Sony Music will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Springsteen’s Born In The USA with coloured vinyl release featuring expanded packaging and memorabilia - live playlist launched

Bruce Springsteen: Born In The USA 40th anniversary edition
(Image credit: Sony Music)

Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA album celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, with Sony Music set to commemorate the milestone with a new coloured vinyl edition of the record.

It’ll launch on June 14 on translucent red vinyl and comes with brand new gatefold packaging with extras including a booklet with material from the era, a four-colour lithograph and new liner notes written by Erik Flannigan.

Sony Music say: “Released on June 4, 1984, Born In The USA had an unprecedented seven top 10 singles, sold over 20 million copies to date and captured the pop culture zeitgeist with once-in-a-generation impact. 

“Springsteen And The E Street Band’s accompanying Born In The USA tour included 156 sold-out performances across the globe, while tracks like Dancing In The Dark, No Surrender and Glory Days remain staples of their live show to this day.”

In addition, a collection of live performances from the 1984/85 tour of the album’s 12 tracks has been released alongside the three bonus songs Pink Cadillac, Seeds and Stand On It.

The 40th anniversary release of Born In The USA comes just a few months after the launch of a new compilation titled Best Of Bruce Springsteen on LP and CD. It contains classics including The Rising, The Ghost Of Tom Joad, Thunder Road and Badlands.

Springsteen is currently on the road across Europe and will return to the US and Canada later in the year for further shows.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald newspapers, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.