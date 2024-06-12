Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA celebrates 40 years with special vinyl release

Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA album celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, with Sony Music set to commemorate the milestone with a new coloured vinyl edition of the record.

It’ll launch on June 14 on translucent red vinyl and comes with brand new gatefold packaging with extras including a booklet with material from the era, a four-colour lithograph and new liner notes written by Erik Flannigan.

Sony Music say: “Released on June 4, 1984, Born In The USA had an unprecedented seven top 10 singles, sold over 20 million copies to date and captured the pop culture zeitgeist with once-in-a-generation impact.

“Springsteen And The E Street Band’s accompanying Born In The USA tour included 156 sold-out performances across the globe, while tracks like Dancing In The Dark, No Surrender and Glory Days remain staples of their live show to this day.”

In addition, a collection of live performances from the 1984/85 tour of the album’s 12 tracks has been released alongside the three bonus songs Pink Cadillac, Seeds and Stand On It.

The 40th anniversary release of Born In The USA comes just a few months after the launch of a new compilation titled Best Of Bruce Springsteen on LP and CD. It contains classics including The Rising, The Ghost Of Tom Joad, Thunder Road and Badlands.

Springsteen is currently on the road across Europe and will return to the US and Canada later in the year for further shows.

