"Go take a look at some real rock and roll fans - not a bunch of posers who wanna go down the front." Why Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson wasn't a fan of the crowd at Power Trip festival

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he had a somewhat mixed experience when the metal legends played the historic Power Trip festival in California in October. Held over three days at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Power Trip saw some of the biggest rock and heavy metal bands of all time unite, with Maiden, Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Judas Priest and Tool all playing across the weekend.

The set marked AC/DC's first show together in seven years, while for Maiden, it represented a chance to play their acclaimed Future Past show for one final time this year. Sadly, Dickinson, who has recently rebooted his solo career, didn't make much of certain aspects of the festival, with the crowd in particular proving a point of contention for the ever-vocal singer.

"Power Trip was a slightly strange experience for us," he tells Brazillian radio station 92.5 Kiss FM (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "And we did a good show, and actually at Power Trip, we did a Maiden show. We didn't do the, 'Oh, 'cause it's Power Trip, we have to suddenly do greatest hits.' No — we did the Maiden show with all the stuff we're doing on the tour; Death Of The Celts, everything else like that. And it was a little bit strange because people had been standing out in the heat all day. There was no support band. Completely cold, go on stage. Well, cold as in no warm-up. But, no, I think we sounded pretty good. But it was an unusual situation.'

"I think what was a little bit strange for us was that the people who should be down the front of the stage, because the tickets for the festival were so expensive, they were at the back, and the people who were at the front were just like rich people that wanted to film everything on their phone," he continues. "But the kids who you wanted to play to were at the back. And that sucks, actually. It wasn't our festival; it wasn't our organization. We're going into America next year and we're doing our own tour. And the people who are down the front are gonna be the people who deserve to be down the front. They're gonna be the real fans, which is gonna be great."

"It's, like, yeah. Go take a look at some real rock and roll fans — not a bunch of posers who wanna go down the front," he says later. "'I paid 3,000 dollars for my ticket. Look at me.' Fuck off."

Iron Maiden's Future Past tour has seen the band play a deep cuts-heavy set, focused on their most recent album, 2021's Senjutsu, and beloved, sci-fi-powered 1986 classic Somewhere In Time. Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, bassist and band founder Steve Harris explained that the band pick setlists based on their own wishes and no one else's - not even their own fanbase.

"This might be blunt and brutal, but we don’t do it for the audience,” he said. “We do it for our own thing. We’ve gotta feel comfortable with what we’re playing and enjoy it, and then, hopefully, they’ll like it. That’s always been our stance. All the way through.”

Iron Maiden continue the Future Past tour next year with dates in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, North America and South America. See the full list of dates below,

Australia/New Zealand

Sep 1: Perth RAC Arena

Sep 4: Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Sep 6: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Sep 7: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Sep 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sep 12: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sep 13: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sep 16: Auckland Spark Arena

Japan

Sep 22: Aichi Sky Hall

Sep 24: Osaka-Jo Hall

Sep 26: Tokyo Garden Theater

Sep 28: Kanagawa Pia Arena

North America

Oct 4: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre

Oct 5: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena

Oct 8: Los Angeles Kia Forum

Oct 12: Sacramento Aftershock Festival

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell

Nov 1: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

Nov 2: Brooklyn Barclays Center

Nov 6: Worcester DCU Center

Nov 8: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

Nov 9: Newark Prudential Center

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center

Central/South America

Nov 20: Mexico City Foro Sol

Nov 24: Bogota Colombia El Campin Stadium

Nov 27: Santiago Chile Estadio Nacional

Nov 28: Santiago Chile Estadio Nacional