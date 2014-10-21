Bring Me The Horizon - Drown: A First Listen

Bring Me The Horizon have just premiered their new single Drown, scheduled for a December 7 release. Here's our initial impressions...

NOBODY CAN SAY BRING ME THE HORIZON ARE PREDICTABLE

After releasing three albums that are stylistically different to one another (to the point that they’ve almost played Pied Piper with the heavier end of the Warped Tour scene), Drown is another example of Bring Me The Horizon being one of the most intriguing bands around as they switch things up again. In a world of playing it safe, this new track is anything but.

DROWN WILL NOT BE ON A NEW BMTH ALBUM

As confirmed by electronics whizz Jordan Green on Twitter, this is just a standalone song. Now if only it had the right platform for it to really shine…

WITH EXCELLENT TIMING, IT’S A SONG PURPOSE-BUILT FOR ARENAS

Ahead of the Sheffield band’s biggest ever headline show at Wembley Arena in December, this is a song that’s perfect for that kind of setting. Just as the outstanding Sleepwalking had done previously, Drown is clearly being released with one eye on the ‘next step’ for BMTH. Regular arena shows, fields of people, this is a big song for the biggest of occasions.

IT’S GOING TO FREAK PEOPLE OUT

As someone who likes the crunch and edge that BMTH have always had to their music, Drown is a bit of a headfuck on first listen. Drums pound away and everything sounds huge (those first strings will sound huge over the Christmas period too) but this is comfortably the most accessible and radio friendly thing they’ve ever done. Fly this close to 30 Seconds To Mars again on the album though and we’ll have words. Football Season Is Over was a long time ago but still…

IT TAKES A FEW LISTENS TO CLICK BUT WHEN IT DOES…

After disliking it on first listen, repeat listens are required to get the most out of this bad boy. It’s a stylistic shift and once you let all of the issues around the track’s implications die down, what you’re left with is a natural step in Horizon’s evolution and a song that’s bound to be a stormer at Wembley. Basically, with a chorus the size of Mama Klump’s arse, you can’t fail.