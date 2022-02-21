Brian May wants someone to make a Beatles biopic like Bohemian Rhapsody

Brian May wants a biopic about The Beatles to be made in the style of Queen's record-breaking 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Following the success of Disney's recent, extraordinarily intimate series Get Back, that captures the making of The Beatles' 1970 album Let It Be, there's no doubt that seeing the Fab Four on the 'silver screen', even in a fictitious sense, would pull in audiences from across all corners of the globe.

And May thinks that in similar vein to Queen's renewed appeal particularly with younger generations thanks to the highly successful Bohemian Rhapsody film, a Beatles biopic might have the same rejuvenating effect. The success of the 2018 box-office hit helped Queen become the most-played rock band on radio worldwide, and, the guitarist thinks that "The Beatles should be woven into people’s lives in the way Queen music is these days.”

In a new interview with the Express, May expressed his love for the band, and noted how that he'd love to see younger fans adopt his same passion. “The Beatles were our Bible,” he explained.

“Absolutely at every stage in their career and their music development, they were models. And they still are to me, I must say. I love all those albums. To me, they are the greatest.

"They are the pinnacle of writing, performance and ethos of rock music. They broke down so many barriers, they changed the world many times. I will always love the Beatles without any reservation.”

Explaining why he thinks a Beatles biopics should be made, he continues, “I feel like they’ve been underrepresented in the world as it is today. The kids today don’t know the Beatles as much as they ought to. The Beatles should be woven into people’s lives in the way Queen music is these days.”





