Breaking Bands' Record of the Week: Born Lion - Good Times Jimmy

This weeks Breaking Bands' Record of the Week is one of the hottest new Aussie bands, Born Lion.

The reason I chose this song as Record of the Week is because it has the kind of effect on you that I would imagine dropping a whole tube of Barocca in your Red Bull would have. They bring elements of rock, punk and post hardcore and these guys are definitely one to watch. For those who live in Australia, not only are you lucky enough to live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, you can also catch them on tour with Yellowcard and Mayday Parade in 2015. WIN!

Let me know what you think of the track and if you want to hear more breaking bands check out the show here or join me every weeknight on TeamRock Radio.

Sophie K x