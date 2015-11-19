Bowie unveils Blackstar video

David Bowie has released a video for the title track from his upcoming album Blackstar.

The single is also the theme tune for TV series The Last Panthers and is available from tomorrow (November 20). The 10-minute promo can be viewed below.

Bowie’s 25th studio album Blackstar is released via ISO Records on January 8 – his 69th birthday and two years to the day that he issued previous album, the surprise comeback The Next Day.

The announcement was made tonight, accompanied with the words: “He trod on sacred ground he cried aloud into the crowd…”

Blackstar can be pre-ordered now via Bowie’s website.